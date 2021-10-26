CBI arrests Navy commander, 2 retired officers in information leak case

NEW DELHI: A serving naval officer and two retired ones, along with two “private persons”, have been arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged leaking of confidential information related to the modernization of the Kilo-class conventional submarines.

The Navy is also conducting an internal inquiry, headed by a Vice Admiral, into the case to probe the information-leak and suggest measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

There could be some more arrests in the case, and it is unclear as yet if foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the information leak.

