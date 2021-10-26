Drugs case: What Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said in court during bail hearing

NEW DELHI: Former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi, on Tuesday appeared for Aryan Khan in drugs on cruise case and made a strong plea for his bail in the Bombay high court. The high court heard Rohatgi’s arguments for bail to Aryan Khan and adjourned the hearing for tomorrow at 2.30 pm.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) opposed Aryan Khan’s bail application and said that he can influence the process of investigation and the agency needed more time to unearth the international cruise ship drug racket.

However, Rohatgi firmly stated that there was no recovery of drugs from Aryan and no proof of consumption and said that it was a fit case for bail.

