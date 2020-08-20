Cabinet approves Fair and Remunerative Price of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for the sugar season 2020-21.”

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has approved the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for 2020-21 sugar season (October-September) on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) asunder:

i) FRP of sugarcane for 2020-21 sugar season at Rs.285/- per quintal for a basic recovery rate of 10%;

ii) a premium of Rs. 2.85 per quintal for every 0.1% increase above 10% in the recovery; and

iii) reduction in FRP by Rs. 2.85 per quintal for every 0.1 percentage point decrease in recovery, in respect of those mills whose recovery is below 10% but above 9.5 percent. However, for mills having recovery 9.5 % or below, the FRP is fixed at Rs 270.75 per quintal.

The determination of FRP will be in the interest of sugarcane growers keeping in view their entitlement to a fair and remunerative price for their produce.

The ‘Fair and Remunerative price’ of sugarcane is determined under Sugarcane (Control) Order, 1966. This will be uniformly applicable all over the country.