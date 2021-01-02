BJP youth wing demand para military battalions for South Rajasthan

Udaipur : The youth wing of the Bhartiya Janta Party in Udaipur has demanded for the stationing of central paramilitary reserved forces in the sensitive districts of South Rajasthan. In a letter to Amit Shah, the union home minister, the district president of BJP Yuva Morcha Udaipur (rural) wrote that in recent times, some disturbing activities which are not in the interest of socail peace and harmony, have been taking place in some of the tribal dominated patches of Mewar-Wagar belt.

South Rajasthan which comprises of Udaipur, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Rajsamand and Chittorgarh districts, is a confluence point of three states and shares borders with Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Joshi said the entire strip along the borders is tribal dominated and some naxalite and missionary agencies are active in the area. ” The anarchic organization, missionaries and religion conversion groups have become active since a couple of years which has spoiled the social and religious harmony in this area.

The administration and security agencies have also confirm about such objectionable activities like misleading the residents by oratory skills and engaging them in such activities. The ‘Kakri Dungri‘ episode is a a vivid example of this and hence in the interest of the national and regional security one or two battalions of CRPF is essential” the letter read.

