Woman, child killed as stove burst in Dungarpur

Udaipur : A woman and an year old girl were killed and 3 others injured when there was a blast in the chulha while cookingnon Saturday evening. The incident took place in Deval Khas village of Manaat Mota Fala under Sadar police station limits of Dungarpur district.

According to the police, Kanta (26) wife of Dhula was making chapatis in the open courtyard of her house and Leela (22) wife of Vishram , Kalpana (16), Manisha (2) and Gunjan aka Ghani daughter of Dhula (1) were sitting nearby. Suddenly the stove burst with a loud noise and all the five were seriously hurt.

Neighbors rushed their home hearing the sound and took them to hospital . During treatment Leela and Ghani succumbed to their injuries while the other three are admitted in serious conditions. Dewal Chowki incharge Gajraj Singh and team reached the hospital to record the statements of the victims. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary and the autopsies would be held on Sunday.

