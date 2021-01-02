Chittorgarh police bag larger drug busts, expose sand mafias

‘1059 arrests under various Acts in 2020’

Udaipur : Despite a setback due to the pandemic and three months of lockdown in 2020, Chittorgarh police met success to a great extent in curbing crime in the district as the cops arrested 1059 culprits under various acts including NDPS, Excise, Arms and illegal sand mining .

“Two constables were terminated from service for conniving with the opium smugglers while 2 were suspended and 3 cops transferred for their association with the drug peddlers and sand mafia. No one is above law, not even the cops themselves and we wanted to set an example for others” Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava said while briefing about the achievements of his team in the previous year.

The officer said in 2020 the major focus of the department was to arrest drug peddling and prevent the illegal sand mining prevalent at massive scale in the region. ” Of the total 161 cases registered under the NDPS Act, 226 persons were arrested and we seized116 kilograms of opium and 20 tonnes doda chura, 307 kilogram ganja, 421 cannabis plants, smack etc from seizures made at different police stations” Bhargava said. Additional SP Sarita Singh said the police teams dealt with the sand mafias bravely and registered 70 cases of illegal sand transportation.

In 60 of the cases police presented challans against the accused while only 10 are pending for investigation. She also said that 14,336 tonnes of bajri (sand) was found from 156 vehicles seized in the process and 158 persons were arrested. Also the police arrested 376 persons in 281 cases lodged under the Excise Act, over 36,800 liters of wash were destroyed in the operations.



