Tantia Constructions touches roof on getting LoA from Government of Tripura

Tantia Constructions has received Letter of Allotment (LoA) for a bid value amounting to Rs 6.79 crore from Government of Tripura. The contract work is for ‘Construction of RCC Bridge (Length 140 m.) over river Manu on Sonaimuri-Telia Road.