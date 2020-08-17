Benelli Launches Exclusive Dealership in Udaipur : the Italian brand’s BS6 Imperiale 400; bookings and deliveries open

Udaipur : Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 29thexclusive showroom in Udaipur. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Udaipur showroom is situated in a plush locale at Plot No. 1, KH No.1008, 100 ft Road, Shobhagpura – 313001.

The showroom showcases the newly launched BS6 Imperiale 400, under the dealership of ‘Prism Marketing Pvt. Ltd’. The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range produced by the Italian superbike brand in the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Customers can book the Imperiale 400 with a minimum amount of Rs. 6000. Bookings can be done at the Benelli-Udaipur showroom and online by logging onto – india.benelli.com

The Imperiale 400 is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Silver. The Imperiale 400 is offered with a 3-year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty and 2-Year complimentary service as standard*. To make the ownership experience hassle free, Benelli India is also offering 3rd Year AMC package, pick & drop service and 24×7 Road Side Assistance for all its Imperiale 400 customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Prism Marketing Pvt. Ltd.’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Udaipur Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Udaipur are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Udaipur is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the bikes, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization option, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Anudeep Mehta, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Udaipur said, “We at Benelli-Udaipur are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Udaipur, the city of lakes and beautiful open roads with amazing views to grow a riding culture. Benelli is renowned world-over for offering premium lifestyle experience to its customers, through a unique range of products. Through Benelli-Udaipur, we look forward to fulfil the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.” The passion, enthusiasm and respect for the brand Benelli, received from customers and enthusiasts, continues to inspire Benelli India’s growth plans.