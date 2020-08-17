Villager develop mobile app to boost local business

Udaipur : With a motive to encourage local entrepreneurs, a 30 year old commerce graduate from Lakhawali village under Badgaon panchayat samiti of Udaipur has developed a mobile application which was launched and made accessible for the public on Independence Day.

Harikant Nagda, an entrepreneur himself realized the difficulties the residents had to face during the lockdown months when they needed experts for various services and could not avail the facilities due to the restrictions on movement. “Motivated by PM Modi’s mantra ‘ vocal for local’ , the idea struck on my mind to use the digital platform in such a way that it would prove beneficial both for the consumer as well as the entrepreneurs. I worked for weeks and finally developed an application- Lakhawali Business Backbone mobile application (LBB) which is now open for the people” Nagda said. The program developer is being flooded with queries and applications from local service providers for their details to be included inthe app.”

People require various service providers in daily life like electricians, electronic engineers, plumbers, gardeners, laundry, caterers, event managers etc. Our village is some 20 kilometers from the city and inmates here have to depend on specialists from the city to visit the place when they require their services. This causes delays as well as expensive for the inmates as they have to pay higher rates for the village visit” Nagda said.

The mobile application would include details of service providers among the residents themselves as this would save much time and money too. The youth said that despite many qualified people skilled to do all sort of work, they do not get work as localites do not know them and therefore the LBB application would come to their help with all information coming handy. The application which is free for download would be available at google playstore soon, Nagda said.