Bank Of Baroda surges after turning black in Q1

Bank Of Baroda is currently trading at Rs. 83.45, up by 0.10 points or 0.12% from its previous closing of Rs. 83.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 85.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 85.70 and Rs. 83.20 respectively. So far 1098067 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 99.80 on 19-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 39.50 on 25-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 85.70 and Rs. 80.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 43180.87 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.79% and 13.24% respectively.

Bank Of Baroda has reported results for first quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The bank has reported net profit of Rs 1208.63 crore for the quarter under review as against net loss of Rs 864.26 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased 1.42% at Rs 20022.42 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 20312.44 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the bank has reported net profit of Rs 1186.54 crore for the quarter under review as against net loss of Rs 678.71 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the bank decreased by 1.52% at Rs 21355.53 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 21684.71 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

