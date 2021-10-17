Apollo Tyres surges on launching EnduRace RAT

Apollo Tyres is currently trading at Rs. 242.35, up by 3.40 points or 1.42% from its previous closing of Rs. 238.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 239.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 242.50 and Rs. 237.65 respectively. So far 75829 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 261.20 on 04-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 124.10 on 16-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 245.25 and Rs. 228.05 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 15175.74 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.60%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.10% and 22.30% respectively.

Apollo Tyres has launched Apollo EnduRace RAT, an all-wheel fitment radial tyre for commercial vehicles. Produced at company’s state-of-the-art facility in Chennai, these tyres have been tested extensively, both inhouse and in real world applications with the end users, before the launch.

Apollo Tyres is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India with its product portfolio spread across tubeless and tube type tyres for cars, suvs, trucks, buses etc.

