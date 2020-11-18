Al Ain Zoo Launches A Training Program for Cultural Guides

Al Ain : Al Ain Zoo has launched a training program for 18 of its cultural guides at Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, the new training program, titled “Rufoof”, comes in partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, represented by Zayed Central Library, it highlights Al Ain Zoo’s commitment to develop and train staff in order to provide them with best skill sets and tools, as well as work experience.

The program aims to improve and develop a set of skills for the cultural guides including with researching, indexing, classification, evaluating books and references in addition to scheduling guided tours. It will provide participants with the essential skill enabling them to design cultural tours at the library, making the trip to the research center a unique and exceptional experience for all visitors including students, researchers, as well as other members of the community who are interesting to improve their knowledge.

Shaikha Dahi Al Hassani, Manager of Training and Development Section at Al Ain Zoo, said: “We at Al Ain Zoo work continuously for improvements and development by designing and executing a set of training programs that provide our staff a wide variety of tools, that allow them reach higher levels of self-improvement and talents discovery, which we can invest in to achieve better performance and greater results.”

The team at Zayed Central Library expressed the excitement for this initiative offering their support to develop this collaboration aiming to exchange expertise and activating the research center, which is an essential part of the center, enabling to continuously work on research and providing rich resources facilitating access to knowledge.

The research center equipped with state-of-the-art technology and provides millions of electronic resources in addition to a variety of constantly updated articles encouraging reading for both visitors and staff at Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre.