Adani Enterprises divests entire stake in DC Development Noida

Adani Enterprises (AEL) has divested its 100% stake in DC Development Noida, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company (DCDNPL) on November 22, 2021 to AdaniConnex — 50% Joint Venture Company of AEL with EdgeConneX Europe B.V. Consequently, DCDNPL has ceased to be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.

Adani Enterprises is an infrastructure company. The company is engaged in coal trading, coal mining, oil and gas exploration, ports, multimodal logistics, power generation and transmission, and gas distribution.