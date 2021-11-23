Tuesday , November 23 2021

Zydus Cadila develops new treatment for patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease

Zydus Cadila has submitted the New Drug Application (NDA) to the Drug Controller General of India for Desidustat, an oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor for treatment of anaemia in patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) who are on Dialysis and Not on Dialysis.

Chronic Kidney Disease is a serious progressive medical condition which is a global unmet healthcare need involving gradual loss of functioning of kidneys eventually leading to kidney failure.

Cadila Healthcare is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company’s subsidiaries include Zydus Wellness, Liva Pharmaceuticals, Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Technologies, German Remedies, Dialforhealth India, Dialforhealth Unity and Dialforhealth Greencross, among others.

