Actress Meenakshi Dixit, who is a trained in Indian classical dance has reprised the very popular A R Rahman’s composition Kehna Hi Kya from the film Bombay. She is looking graceful as ever.

Elated Meenakshi shares, “Kehna Hi Kya song has always been very close to my heart, the music by A R Rahman is soulful and unique. The idea of dancing on this song made me happy. This semi classical choreography has been done by my kathak guruji Rajendra Chaturvedi.”

Actress Meenakshi Dixit’s claim to fame was Nach Le With Saroj Khan, a dance show. Later on, she went onto do several popular films down south and marked her Bollywood debut with Kundan Shah’s P Se PM Tak followed by Laal Rang and Lupt.

Please share this news







