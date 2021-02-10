Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) starts operations in Hybrid mode in Udaipur

Udaipur. Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has started operations in Hybrid mode in the city of Udaipur following the guidelines laid down by the Central and the State Governments. These guidelines will be followed by all Aakash Institute centers across the state and the country.

Students can attend the class both via the online and offline mode.This means that some students can attend the class physically, while the remaining can attend from their home.Projectors and cameras will be installed in the classes to provide the class in real time to the students sitting at home.

While online and distance learning programs will be encouraged amongst students, the Institute has made it mandatory for those who wish to attend the classroom coaching to have the written consent of their parents. Aakash Instituteis following contactless attendance across branches, proper crowd management in parking lots, in corridors and in lifts to mitigate the risk of spreading of the virus. Students are provided with flexible classes and timings to avoid overcrowding in the premises.

The centres areusing minimum air conditioningin the classrooms and temperatures are set between24 to 30Degree Celsiuswhile the relative humidity ismaintained at 40-70% and the cafeteria within the premises will remain closed. Daily cleaning of the floors is carried out minimum thrice a day with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution, while also providing adequate hand washing facilities. Posters and standees are displayed prominently across the premises to create awareness about the preventive measures about COVID-19 along with contact details of State and District helplines and nearest COVID-19 Centre which can be used in case of any emergency.

Commenting on theopening of the branch,Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “AESL has always kept itself abreast with the changing needs and expectations of the students and have launched several initiatives to address these needs rightfully, the Hybrid mode of teaching being one of them. We regard the safety of our students as our prime responsibility.

We would like to assure the parents that as we are reopening our premises for the student’s post lockdown, we have taken all the precautionary measures and are abiding with all the Government guidelines to ensurea healthy and safe environment.” Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.

