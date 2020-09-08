41 posts including Project Assistant, MTS to be walk-in-interview

The Indi an Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research has sought applications for 41 posts including Project Assistant. 15 September to 17 September

Educational Qualification: PG / PhD degree from recognized institute. Detailed information is available on the official website https://main.icmr.nic.in/.

Age Limit: General category candidates should be between 25 to 42 years old.

Pay Scale: 15,300 to 56,000 rupees per month.

How to apply: Candidates can reach this address with all the necessary documents and join the walk-in-interview- Director, Indian Council of Medical Research National Institute of Malaria Research, Sector-8, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110077.

Selection Process: Selection will be done on the basis of interview.