297 vacancy of lecturer in polytechnic college

BPSC has established Mechanical and Mechanical of State Polytechnic / State Women Polytechnic Institutes under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Bihar.

Educational Qualifications

Must have passed BE / BTech / BS / BSc Engineering with first class in Electronics Engineering / Technology or Mechanical Engineering / Technology branch from a recognized institute. Any degree or diploma obtained from Distance Mode Open University will not be valid.

Age Range

The minimum age limit of applicants is 21 years as on 01 August 2020. No maximum age limit has been set for this. The retirement age is 65 years.

pay scale 56,000 per month as per Level-09.

How to apply: Through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, online registration can be done till 21 September. The last date for online fee payment is 25 September and the last date for filling the application is 05 October. Hard copies of the completed applications can be sent to the Commission’s official address along with all the necessary documents by 5:00 pm on October 12, 2020.