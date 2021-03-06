28 tested positive in govt blind school in Udaipur, Area turned into containment zone

Udaipur : Twenty eight people including 24 students, 2 teachers and 2 peons of the government residential blind school have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Ambamata area of the city on Friday. Two days ago a teacher was tested positive here and being a residential school,the principal had informed the medical department of the teacher’s case.

The medical team tested and took samples of all the students and staff of which 28 were found positive on Friday. After the development, the district administration is on extra alert. “The school area and an adjoining Chhipa colony have been sealed on the four sides and five checkpoints have been put up. Commutation has been completely prohibited in the area and curfew would be in effect for 14 days” Collector Chetan Ram Deora told Udaipur Kiran.

The administration has made arrangements for regular supply of essential commodities including milk, vegetables, fruits and provision items during the curfew period.

“Most of the students live in the hostel inside the school so there is only little risk of contagion. The students had participated in a camp in Bedla on February 27 which was attended by some 300 persons. These students got infected , however only a few showed symptoms of cold and fever while the majority are asymptomatic. Nine students went to their homes and we have arranged to test them at their places” Deora said.

The medical department has already started with contact tracing of all the students and persons who had attended the camp. Meanwhile, looking at the spurt in corona cases, the administration has appealed to the public not to be careless, continue using masks and maintain social distancing.

“As things have almost normalised and inoculation program ongong, people have started taking things lightly which is the reason for the rise in cases. We are appealing to the public through various platforms to be alert” the collector said.

Please share this news







