Two school students hang themselves by trees in Banswara

Udaipur : In a shocking incident, two students reading in a government school committed suicides by hanging themselves by trees at their respective homes in Banswara on Thursday While 17 year old Lakshmi daughter of Shantilal Maida was found hanging from a huge tree near her home under Kotwali police station limits around 3pm, her classmate Dheeraj (18) son of Prakash Ninama too, hanged himself by a tree within an hour of Lakshmi’s death. Dheeraj lived in Upla Ghantala of Ghatol block.

The girl’s body was spotted hanging some 25-30 feet high and police had a hard time to pull it down. The girl’s father is a driver and had gone to Banswara while her mother had taken out cattle for grazing. Lakshmi returned from the school and there was no one at home as her sister was in college and younger brothers had gone somewhere. Police found a slip from her clothes in which a number of Dheeraj was written.

When the cops called on the number, they came to know that the boy too had committed suicide. His parents told the police that they saw Dheeraj hanging from the tree and was pulled down in an unconscious state. However, he was declared dead in the hospital.

The case has been registered at Bhungra police station of Ghatol circle. While the officials are investigating the cases separately, however, they suspect , there could be some link between the two deaths and love could be a probable reason behind the suicides.

Investigating officer Ansar Ahmed from Kotwali station said that details would be known later however, the girl had applied henna on her hands and written ‘Dheeru’.

The IO said on monday he would visit the school and speak to the students and teachers to get more details about the duo. Meanwhile, the investigating officer at Bhungra ps Indraj said that the autopsy was conducted today and since the family was busy in last rites,he is yet to record their statements.

