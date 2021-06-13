24 tonnes of banned chemical used to make heroin seized in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The Mangalwad police team and Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday seized 24050 kilograms of a banned chemical named acetic anhydride and nabbed two people, The chemical, which was found inside a tanker, is used to manufacture heroin.

The police had received a tip from an informed about two persons who were stealing some liquid in a can from the tanker parked in a field. When the police raided the place, they found Devkaran Maratha and Sonu Sisodia sneaking the oil from the tanker. When the liquid was tested it was found to be government controlled chemical acetic anhydride used to make heroin.

The Narcotics Bureau office at Kota was informed. The estimated market price of the chemical is said to be around 20 lakh rupees. It is said that the tanker was coming from Gajner in Uttar Pradesh and transporting the chemical to Ankleshwar in Gujarat.