PM condoles the passing away of renowned Kannada writer Dr. Siddalingaiah

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the passing away of renowned Kannada writer Dr. Siddalingaiah.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Dr. Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti.”

Dr. Siddalingaiah will be remembered for his prolific writings, poetry and contributions towards social justice. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2021

Please share this news







