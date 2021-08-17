11% people in Assam have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Health Minister

Guwahati : Altogether 11 per cent of the eligible population in Assam has so far received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said on Tuesday.

He claimed that there was adequate stock of vaccines in the state and urged the people to come forward for their jab.

Addressing a press conference here, Mahanta said, “As on date, 1.18 crore people have received their first dose of vaccine, while 25.21 lakh have taken their second dose also.”

In terms of percentage, 51 per cent have taken the first dose and 11 per cent have received both the doses, he added.

The minister had earlier informed the state Assembly that of the 3.50 crore projected population of the state, about 2.37 crore are above 18 years of age, making them eligible for the vaccine.

Mahanta further said about 2.50 lakh to 3 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were being administered daily in the state now. Claiming enough stock of vaccine currently, he urged all eligible people to come forward to get their jabs. "The people for whom the second dose is due, they should come to take it. Also, those who haven't taken the vaccine yet

