Roto Pumps surges on getting nod for further investment in Roto Pumpen Gmbh, Roto Energy Systems

Roto Pumps is currently trading at Rs. 233.80, up by 0.85 points or 0.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 232.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 236.15 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 236.15 and Rs. 230.75 respectively. So far 2651 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘X’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 248.70 on 09-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 93.30 on 17-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 247.50 and Rs. 202.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 358.53 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 69.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 0.49% and 29.54% respectively.

Roto Pumps has received approval from board of directors for further investment upto Euro 500,000 as a further share capital in Roto Pumpen Gmbh, a wholly owned subsidiary in Germany. The board also approved investment upto Rs 445.00 lakh as a further Share capital in Roto Energy Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary in India in one or more tranches from time to time.

Roto Pumps is engaged in the manufacture of vital components and complete pumps used in the mining industry.

Related

Please share this news







