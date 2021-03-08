Yes Bank gains on entering into partnership with PNB Housing Finance

Yes Bank is currently trading at Rs. 16.45, up by 0.10 points or 0.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 16.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 16.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 16.65 and Rs. 16.45 respectively. So far 4632601 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 87.95 on 18-Mar-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5.55 on 06-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 16.90 and Rs. 15.75 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41716.42 crore.

The Institutions holding in the company stood at 62.35%, while Non-Institutions held 37.65% .

Yes Bank has tied up with PNB Housing Finance for a strategic co-lending service that will facilitate retail home loans at competitive rates. PNB Housing and Yes Bank will synergise capabilities to provide an efficient and seamless experience to existing and new retail home loan customers. This strategic co-lending agreement will offer convenient and customised retail loans to homebuyers at competitive interest rates.

PNB Housing and Yes Bank will jointly do due diligence and co-originate the loan at an agreed ratio. PNB Housing will service the customers through the entire loan lifecycle, including sourcing, documentation and collection with an appropriate information sharing arrangement with Yes Bank.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.

