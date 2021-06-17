With  93K residents having their own roofs, Dungarpur leads in PMAY in Raj

Udaipur : Dungarpur district has clinched the first position in the state and second in the country, in providing roofs to residents under the PradhanMantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G). Against the sanctioned 100054 proposals, the Dungarpur administration has disbursed funds for 93 thousand 128 persons and helped them realise the dream of owning their house.

“It was all possible due to the micro management, effective monitoring, follow-ups and excellent team work. The home construction projects continued unhindered even during the lockdown period and funds were timely disbursed. The people have owners of their homes now” Anjali Rajoria, the Zila Parishad CEO told Udaipur Kiran.

The officer said each beneficiary was given 1 lakh 20 thousand rupees in three installments and as a bonus they were granted 90 days work under MNarega which means they were paid 221 rupees per day labour which proved as an additional income for the target group. In this way each beneficiary received 17,910 rupees for the labour job.

Dungerpur, being a tough terrain largely occupied by tribal population having marginal land, low literacy rate, it was a challenge for the district authorities to help the beneficiaries build homes for themselves. One lakh plus persons qualifying under the PMAY were identified, informed of the scheme and asked to begin the construction work on their lands.

“Those who didnt have their lands, the administration identified plots for them. The first instalment amount of 15 thousand rupees was released to beneficiaries on commencement of work, second installment of 45K rupees after construction at chair level and final instalment upon completion of roof” Rajoria said. An additional 12 thousand rupees was also disbursed for making toilets in the houses.

“Our target was to cover the maximum possible persons under the PMAY so that they had their own homes before the monsoon. The heavy rains wreak havoc every year and people living in huts suffer due to structural collapses. This year, the beneficiaries would have no such fear” said Suresh Kumar Ola, Dungarpur collector. Under a planned, systematic and micro management, the district team co-ordinated with the sarpanchs, panchayat samiti members, block development officers at ground level for the effective monitoring of the scheme and ensure that the beneficiaries are actually utilising the money for the real purpose and not squandering it on addictions.

The blocks with lower progress rate were focussed and daily field visits were held by the officials who encouraged people to get the construction work done speedily. The geo-tagging of each home was completed. The project gained momentum when the officials were asked for field visits and supervision even during the weekends.