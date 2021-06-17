5-yr-old injured by Chinese manjha in Udaipur

Udaipur : A five-year old girl sustained severe injuries on her throat when a chinese manjha thread touched her while she was going on a motorcycle with her father on Thursday.

The incident took place near Chhipa colony when Asna was going with her father on his bike. Suddenly a glass coated kite string hit the girl’s throat causing a deep cut. Blood oozed off from the injured part and the girl was rushed to the hospital where doctors performed surgery to save her.

Though the girl’s condition was stable after sometime, however she is bearing excruciating pain due to several stitches on the throat. Her mother wept inconsolably seeing her little daughter in severe pain. The parents they didnt knew about the kite flyer who used the prohibited chinese majha.

