Welspun India zooms on the bourses

Welspun India is currently trading at Rs. 100.55, up by 9.35 points or 10.25% from its previous closing of Rs. 91.20 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 94.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 104.45 and Rs. 91.05 respectively. So far 959875 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 104.45 on 14-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 25.30 on 14-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 104.45 and Rs. 84.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 9781.00 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 13.15% and 16.85% respectively.

Welspun India and Target Corporation, a retailer with over 1,900 stores in the U.S.A., are planning to work together again, having recently completed a vendor reempanelment process with Welspun Global Brands, Company’s subsidiary. Until FY16, the business with Target Corporation accounted for almost 10% of its overall business. The Company shall strive to foster a strong, transparent and sustainable business relationship with Target Corporation going forward.

Welspun India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of bed & bath textile products globally. The company’s portfolio comprises wide range of home textile products such as terry towels, bed linen (basic bedding and decorative bedding) rugs and bathrobes.

Please share this news







