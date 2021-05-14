Voltas jumps on reporting 50% rise in Q4 consolidated net profit

Voltas is currently trading at Rs. 1003.40, up by 32.85 points or 3.38% from its previous closing of Rs. 970.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1040.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1040.00 and Rs. 963.70 respectively. So far 137547 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1131.20 on 12-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 432.20 on 19-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1040.00 and Rs. 961.45 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 33353.18 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 30.30%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.60% and 17.86% respectively.

Voltas has reported a rise of 9.62% in its net profit at Rs 214.59 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021as compared to Rs 195.76 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 11.07% at Rs 2267.00 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2041.13 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 49.84% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 237.73 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to Rs 158.66 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 24.80% at Rs 2683.24 crore for Q4FY21 as compared Rs 2150.09 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company has reported a fall of 4.17% in its net profit at Rs 570.30 crore as compared to Rs 595.09 crore for the previous year. Total income of the company decreased by 11.52% at Rs 6597.93 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 7456.99 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

For the year ended March 31, 2021, on the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 1.54% in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 525.14 crore as compared to Rs 517.18 crore for the previous year. However, total income of the company decreased by 1.83% at Rs 7744.64 crore for year under review as compared to Rs 7888.68 crore for year ended March 31, 2020.

