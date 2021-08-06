Voltas trades tad higher on reporting 50% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Voltas is currently trading at Rs. 1052.40, up by 7.25 points or 0.69% from its previous closing of Rs. 1045.15 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1049.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1073.65 and Rs. 1042.85 respectively. So far 107153 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1131.20 on 12-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 585.75 on 10-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1079.50 and Rs. 1024.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 34651.90 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 30.30%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 51.35% and 18.34% respectively.

Voltas has reported rise of 18.88% in its net profit at Rs 135.33 crore for first quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 113.84 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 19.35% at Rs 1510.26 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 1265.37 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported rise of 50.09% in its net profit attributable to owners of the company at Rs 121.80 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 81.15 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 36.34% at Rs 1860.17 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 1364.34 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

Please share this news







