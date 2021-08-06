Adani Power touches roof on reporting consolidated net profit of Rs 278 crore in Q1

Adani Power is currently trading at its upper circuit limit of Rs. 93.15, up by 4.40 points or 4.96% from its previous closing of Rs. 88.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 89.55 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 93.15 and Rs. 89.00 respectively. So far 1351790 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘T’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 167.05 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 34.50 on 22-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 98.00 and Rs. 87.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 35927.39 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 74.97%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 17.07% and 7.96% respectively.

Adani Power has reported net loss at Rs 46.13 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 49.21 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. However, total income of the company marginally increased by 0.79% at Rs 134.35 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 133.30 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported net profit at Rs 278.22 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net loss of Rs 682.46 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 34.67% at Rs 7213.21 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 5356.19 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

