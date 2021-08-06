Tata Chemicals zooms on reporting many fold jump in Q1 consolidated net profit

Tata Chemicals is currently trading at Rs. 829.00, up by 59.65 points or 7.75% from its previous closing of Rs. 769.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 806.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 844.00 and Rs. 805.00 respectively. So far 1090950 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 844.00 on 06-Aug-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 273.55 on 22-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 844.00 and Rs. 754.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 21170.25 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.98%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.71% and 29.31% respectively.

Tata Chemicals has reported 2-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 228.09 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 108.77 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 39.41% at Rs 929.15 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 666.51 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported above 21-fold jump in its net profit attributable to owners at Rs 287.96 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 13.28 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 25.96% at Rs 3031.53 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 2406.82 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

