Qaseem Haider Qaseem received Dpiaf- Covid-19 Yoddha Award organized by Kalyanji Jana

Recently, Kalyanji Jana organized by DPIAF honored Qaseem Haider Qaseem with the Best Actor Award, which he deserved. He used to sell flowers, in the meantime, he met some well respected people, he earned a name by working in many films and now he does more than 6 awards in a year, in which his Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the most famous.

Qaseem Haider Qaseem, honored by Kalyanji Jana, is a respected person himself. He made his debut in Bollywood with serials, later he worked in many short films and made commercial songs. In the coming days, he will also be seen in many good films. Hi, I did one of his songs with a transgender, which was very much discussed, now one of his songs is coming with Marathi TV artist Shreya Kulkarni whose poster has been shot.

Qaseem Haider Qaseem took the award and thanked Kalyanji Jana, Kalyanji Jana, who deserves this honor, he gives the award according to his field.

