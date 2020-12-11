Virtual Summit between Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and President of Uzbekistan H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev

A Virtual Summit will be held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Uzbekistan H.E. Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev on 11 December 2020.

This will be the first bilateral ‘Virtual Summit’ meeting between India and a Central Asian country. The leaders will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship, including strengthening of India-Uzbekistan cooperation in the post-COVID world. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Uzbekistan have continued to maintain high level exchanges in the recent past. The visits of Prime Minister Modi to Uzbekistan in 2015 and 2016 and President Mirziyoyev to India in 2018 and 2019 have imparted a new dynamism to the strategic partnership.

Several Government-to-Government agreements/MoUs are expected to be concluded coinciding with the Virtual Summit.

