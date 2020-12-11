I may belong to a celeb family, but it is important to be self-made: Tiara Dhody

Model, designer and writer – Tiara Dhody shares how she wants to be known as a self-made woman of substance

Tiara Dhody, daughter of socialite and fashion and jewellery designer Queenie Singh and Raja Dhody, is not just the daughter of celeb parents! She is a creative and talented designer and recently launched a men’s jewellery collection. She has indulged herself in a ready to wear Pret line for women. She said, “Of course, it is in my genes to be creative and entrepreneurial like my parents, but it is also important to move out from the shelter and do something on your own. That’s why I felt that men’s jewellery would be an interesting area to experiment with.”

During the pandemic, when the lockdown was on, Tiara also designed an exclusive line of gloves and accessorised it for the modern consumer. She said, “I felt that gloves are as important as masks during the pandemic. And if the masks have been updated and given a makeover by designers, why not gloves? Gloves are also an interesting accessory and just wearing those simple gloves does not add to the attire. I felt it was important that gloves also get a makeover.”

Apart from designing and being creative, Tiara loves to write and enjoys putting her ideas to paper. She has also penned a book – a compilation of short stories, five years ago in 2019. It is titled ‘Unmask’, the book revolves around women’s issues, their inability to express, their pressures they deal with and their vulnerability. The book was launched by popular author and columnist Shobha De and businessman, writer and columnist Suhel Seth. She said, “I strongly felt that women’s issues need to be highlighted. It is not just about their rights, but also how they are unable to voice their opinion and compromise in various things during their lifetime. My short stories revolve around those areas. Currently, I am also working on my second book and it will be out soon.”

Tiara has also hosted her own art exhibition sometime back.

