Vigilance enhanced after 3 more test positive in Udaipur

Udaipur : Three more persons, including a woman, have been tested positive for COVID -19 in Raza colony of Mulla talai area in Udaipur city on Friday, taking the total number of infected persons in the area to 4, district officials said. With more positive cases reported, vigilance has been enhanced in the curfew bound areas of the city. Grocery , vegetables and milk was supplied in the affected colonies so that people do not face inconvenience . The authorities said the grocery supplies would be made every alternate days while milk would be supplied everyday till the curfew lasts.

“Three persons who are relatives of the 15 year old boy tested positive a day ago, have been found to be infected by the coronavirus. One of them is a 45 year old woman who is also nursing incharge of the swine flu ward of the RNT Medical college” confirmed Anandhi, collector Udaipur. Some 40 people who had come in contact with the first positive case were tested and 37 reports were negative except these three positive cases , the officer said. She also said that these people lived in the same floor of that of the boy while others from the same building but on different floors were safe from the infection as they observed isolation.

Nursing staff , home guards isolated

After 4 of a family tested positive for the virus, the medical team has line listed all those people who had been in contact with them . RNT medical college has arranged for isolating the entire swine flu ward staff , ward boys, sweeper, nursing personnel who worked with the positive tested incharge of the ward. Similarly , one of the uncles of the boy, posted as a home guard at Ogana police station under Jhadol block too has been isolated and so have been all the staff members of the police station screened and quarantined as they too had come in contact with the home guard .

Meanwhile Udaipur SP Kailashchandra Bishnoi appealed to all the religious gurus to release audio video messages to believers of their respective sects to prevent rumours being spread among the communities . He said 16 cases have been registered for spreading fake news and creating panic in society and 99 persons have been arrested so far. ” Curfew is imposed in the 3 kilometer radius of three police station areaa including Ambamata, Ghantaghar and Hathipole . Movement is completely prohibited for the common and people have been asked to comfine themselves indoors so that curfew regulations are not violated ” Bishnoi said.