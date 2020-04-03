18 arrested for defying Covid.-19 lockdown for group namaz arrested in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : Eighteen persons were arrested in Nimbaheda town of Chittorgarh on Friday for allegedly gathering for the prayer in violation of the lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus threat. Among the arrested include few senior citizens and most in the age bracket of 25 to 40 years who had gathered at the old Masjid in Kaichi Choraha, SHO Harendra Souda said.

An FIR has been lodged against them under sections 188 and 269 of the IPC. The accused were taken to the police station where they were sanitised and given masks to wear. Medical team was called to screen them and later the police quarantined them in their homes respectively after warning them to seriously observe the social distancing protocol .