Vigil intensifies as admins seal state & district borders in South Raj

Udaipur : Intensifying vigil on the Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat borders, the district and police administrations at Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh and Chittorgarh have beefed up security at several inter-state routes connecting the neighbouring states in wake of the Covid resurgence. Besides the state borders, inter district borders too have been barricaded and movement has been banned strictly for private parties.

Only Roadways buses, loading vehicles, ambulances and those traveling under medical emergencies are being given entry. For the past two days, the district administration officials are returning private vehicles carrying passengers to Rajasthan while RT-PCR reports of those arriving in buses are being scanned and entry allowed after their details are registered.

“Check posts are laid at all the routes connecting Banswara to Dungarpur and Pratapgarh while police teams are vigilant at the inter state border with Madhya Pradesh. Except under medical emergencies, private persons are not being let inside or go outside the district” Kavindra SIngh Sagar, Banswara SP told Udaipur Kiran.

A control room has been set up at Ratanpur on the Gujarat-Dungarpur border where police staff and medical teams are deployed to check documents of bus passengers. Fines have been imposed on several bus owners for violating the Covid-19 protocols and security has been strengthened along the border to ensure no one escapes unnoticed, said Dungarpur ADM KrishnaPal Singh Chouhan.

At Chittorgarh, the checkpost at Naya Gaon, Neemuch connecting the district with MP has been barricaded while checking intensified at the inter district borders with Kota, Bhilwara and Udaipur. In Udaipur too, checkposts and barricades are laid at inter district borders at Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh and Pratapgarh.

