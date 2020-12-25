Vice President greets the nation on the eve of Christmas

The Vice President, M. Venkaiah Naidu has greeted the nation on the eve of Christmas today. Following is the full text of his message in English & Hindi –

“I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

Christmas is a celebration of the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. The festival reaffirms our faith in the values of compassion and forgiveness taught by Lord Jesus for the enlightenment of humanity.

Christmas is a joyous occasion for family and friends to come together and celebrate the festival in a grand way. But due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic this year, we must be content with a modest celebration.

Let us together pray for the health and well-being of people of the entire world. May this festival bring peace, harmony, health and happiness in our lives.”

