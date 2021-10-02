Hindustan Zinc joins the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) forum, to tackle nature-related risks

This step will play a significant role in protecting and enhancing the biodiversity

Udaipur : Hindustan Zinc today announced that it has joined the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). Hindustan Zinc will work with TNFD members to provide a market-led framework for organizations to report and act on evolving nature-related risks. They will support a shift in global financial flows away from nature-negative outcomes and toward nature-positive outcomes.

TNFD will organize outreach programs across geographies to raise awareness about the criticality of climate change. It will play a significant role in helping to tackle environmental and biodiversity loss thus helping in transitioning towards an environmental positive future.

Speaking about the announcement, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited said, “Protecting and enhancing biodiversity is an integral part of our commitment to sustainable development. Hindustan Zinc is pleased to announce that we have joined the TNFD Forum, a consultative body of institutions that support the vision and mission of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures. I believe it will be a valuable framework to understand nature-related risks and opportunities and accelerate the transition towards Nature positive and Carbon Neutral future. We are keen to contribute in delivering a risk management & disclosure framework for nature-related risks shaping the reporting framework that can guide business in considering nature and its services in business decisions and future investments.”

As a COP26 Business Leader, the company has always been actively initiating towards tackling the repercussions of climate change. The company is also among the only two metal & mining companies globally and among only four Indian companies to be a part of the coveted CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) ‘A List’ 2020. Hindustan Zinc has set Sustainability Development Goals 2025 for themselves where the company is aiming towards protecting and enhancing biodiversity throughout the life cycle under the Biodiversity Conservation goal.

Epitomizing toward smart, secure, and sustainable operations, the company also recently launched its first TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related financial disclosure) report which sets the adoption of the TCFD framework for climate change risk and opportunity disclosurewhich will enable the stakeholders to evaluate the climate change-related performances for future. Hindustan Zinc has also committed to a ‘Long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by 2050’ in alignment with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

