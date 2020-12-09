Union Home Minister, Amit Shah greets Invest India for winning the coveted UNCTAD’s 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has greeted Invest India for winning the UNCTAD’s 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award.

In his tweet, the Union Home Minister said, “Kudos to Invest Indiafor winning the UNCTAD’s 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award.This remarkable achievement echoes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tireless efforts and visionary leadership to make India a preferred investment destination with a focus on ease of doing business.”

This United Nations Investment Promotion Award is the most coveted award for Investment Promotion Agencies. The award ceremony took place on December 7, 2020 at UNCTAD Headquarters in Geneva. The award recognizes outstanding achievements and best practices of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) across the globe. The evaluation was based on UNCTAD’s assessment of work undertaken by 180 IPAs.

UNCTAD highlighted good practices followed by Invest India, such as the Business Immunity Platform, Exclusive Investment Forum webinar series, its social media engagement and focus COVID response teams(such as business reconstruction, stakeholder outreach and supplier outreach) created as a response to the pandemic, in its publications.

