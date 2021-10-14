UltraTech Cement gains on commissioning additional 1.2 mtpa cement capacity in October

Ultratech Cement is currently trading at Rs. 7388.30, up by 39.30 points or 0.53% from its previous closing of Rs. 7349.00 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 7449.40 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 7457.15 and Rs. 7375.00 respectively. So far 5588 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 8070.60 on 08-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4320.00 on 14-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 7457.15 and Rs. 7190.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 214754.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 59.96%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 31.04% and 8.48% respectively.

UltraTech Cement is commissioning additional 1.2 mtpa cement capacity in October, 2021. Investment required for proposed capacity addition is around Rs 400 crore. This additional capacity will help the Company to service the fast-growing cement demand in the Eastern markets.

UltraTech Cement is the largest manufacturer of grey cement, ready mix concrete (RMC) and white cement in India.

