KEC International surges on acquiring entire stake in Spur Infrastructure

KEC International is currently trading at Rs. 468.05, up by 3.15 points or 0.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 464.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 469.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 473.45 and Rs. 466.10 respectively. So far 13960 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 486.45 on 03-Mar-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 312.15 on 21-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 484.95 and Rs. 455.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12011.17 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.82%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.58% and 10.60% respectively.

KEC International has completed acquisition of 100% stake in Spur Infrastructure on October 13, 2021. With this Spur Infrastructure is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major. It has presence in power transmission and distribution, cables, railways, water, renewables and civil.

