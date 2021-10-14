Welspun India jumps on launching upgraded multi-level traceability solution Wel-Trak 2.0

Welspun India is currently trading at Rs. 163.55, up by 1.85 points or 1.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 161.70 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 164.50 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 164.70 and Rs. 162.10 respectively. So far 128697 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 170.75 on 12-Oct-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 62.00 on 11-Nov-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 170.75 and Rs. 158.40 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 16159.70 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.18% and 15.82% respectively.

Welspun India has launched its upgraded multi-level traceability solution Wel-Trak 2.0, enabled by blockchain, artificial intelligence, and cloud technologies, to track millions of finished products across its value chain.

Wel-Trak 2.0 is an upgrade to Wel-Trak, the company’s patented end-to-end traceability technology introduced in 2018. It is designed to help the stakeholders – from retailers to farmers and manufacturers to suppliers, traders, certifying bodies, and end consumers – to track raw materials throughout the supply chain back to their origin.

Welspun India is one of the largest manufacturers and exporters of bed & bath textile products globally. The company’s portfolio comprises wide range of home textile products such as terry towels, bed linen (basic bedding and decorative bedding) rugs and bathrobes.

