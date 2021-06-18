TTK Prestige jumps on launching innovative Sleek SS gas stove

TTK Prestige is currently trading at Rs. 8763.55, up by 59.00 points or 0.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 8704.55 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 8681.70 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 8813.60 and Rs. 8672.00 respectively. So far 200 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 9266.60 on 02-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 4988.00 on 19-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 8988.00 and Rs. 8650.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 12143.17 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 70.41%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 22.56% and 7.03% respectively.

TTK Prestige has launched innovative Sleek SS gas stove that is high on aesthetics and low on maintenance. Consumers can choose between two variants 3B AND 2B. Focusing on innovation, TTK Prestige has ensured that every part of the Sleek such as the ergonomically designed knobs, the high-efficiency tri-pin brass burners and the durable stainless steel top all contribute significantly to the aesthetics.

TTK Prestige is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of home makers in the country.

