Infosys moves up as its arm unveils digital banking SaaS offering for UCBs in India

Infosys is currently trading at Rs. 1507.85, up by 10.80 points or 0.72% from its previous closing of Rs. 1497.05 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1506.30 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1515.95 and Rs. 1504.10 respectively. So far 81619 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,515.95 on 18-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 692.30 on 23-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1515.95 and Rs. 1453.55 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 637933.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 12.95%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 55.77% and 14.09% respectively.

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, has unveiled its digital banking SaaS (Software-as-a- Service) offering for Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) in India. The platform has already seen adoption by three UCBs in India -Vidya Sahakari Bank,Urban Co-operative Bank, BareillyandZoroastrian Co-operative Bank.

The offering combines the functional spread of the Finacle solution suite, with complementary solutions and capabilities from Finacle business partners — Saraswat Infotech (SIPL) and Best of Breed Software Solutions (BBSSL). Delivered as a subscription, the end-to-end digital banking solution suite includes Finacle Core Banking and complementary solutions from SIPL, with an option to adopt additional solutions like ATM switch, mobile banking and internet banking.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Please share this news







