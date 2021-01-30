Tractor runs over, kill girl in Pratapgarh

Udaipur : Tension prevailed in Samta Chowk area of Nayi Abaadi basti in Pratapgarh on Thursday morning after a 11 year old girl, who was hit by a tractor, died. Large number of people gathered at the spot and thrashed the driver for recklessness. He was later arrested by the police.

SHO Madanlal Khatik said the girl was coming from her home towards the city when a tractor hit her from behind. The tractor drove over her body and she died on the spot. People who were at a nearby polling booth, collected at the spot and caught hold of the tractor driver. Police seized the tractor and took away the driver to the station. The body was shifted to the mortuary and later it was given to the family after autopsy.