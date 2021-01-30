TECNO celebrates 8Mn customers in India ; announces winners of Great TECNO Festival

Udaipur : Continuing the success story in 2021, TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand, today announced touching the milestone of 8Mn happy customers in India in less than four years of its operations. It took TECNO a mere 4 months (Oct-Jan) to go from 6Mn to 8 Mn which is a testimony of customers’ trust, acceptance and reliability on the brand.

This milestone reinstates TECNO’s brand philosophy of staying ‘ahead of the curve’ as well as the ‘India First’ approach that have consistently pushed the envelope for budget and mid-high smartphones in India, offering a premium feature-led user experience at disruptive price-points. TECNO has set a benchmark of introducing the most affordable dot notch display, biggest screen, futuristic premium design, AI-supported Quad camera, Dual-Selfie camera, massive battery which was unprecedented and went a long way in creating real value for the customers under the 10K segment.

As part of the celebrations, TECNO today announced lucky winners of the month-long Great TECNO Festival held in November last year. The contest offered lucky customers a chance to win exciting prizes including the Maruti’s S-Presso car, Hero Passion Pro motorcycles, TECNO’s camera-centric CAMON 15 Pro and the stylish Hipods H2 earbuds through a lucky draw on purchase of any TECNO Smartphone in November 2020.

One lucky winner from Vadodara, Mr. Lilaben Rohit won the bumper prize, a Maruti S-Presso car, and five other customers from Vadodara, Sonitpur, Patiala, Firozabad & Bhilwara won Hero Passion Pro Motorcycles. Over 500 customers won exciting prizes that include 10 CAMON 15 smartphones and stylish TECNO Hipods H2 earbuds. For details of the winners please refer link: https://in-spot.tecno.com/in/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=122330&page=1&extra=#pid555950

Prize Name of winner City/State Maruti S-Presso car Lilaben Rohit Vadodara Hero Passion Pro Motorcycles Seikh Fakhruddin Vadodara Gujo Kumar Patiala Jiten Gowala Sonitpur Lal Mohammad Firozabad Soniya Kumari Jain Bhilwara

Commenting on the announcement, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said, “Over the last four years, TECNO has witnessed a robust growth and has successfully secured its position among the top 6 offline smartphone players in India in the sub-10K segment. TECNO’s success strategy is built on its five key pillars –strong product portfolio, innovation through introducing ‘Segment-first’ features, wide distribution network of 1000+ partners, channel relationship & engagement and customer centricity with 960+ service centres. The Great TECNO Festival is our way of showing gratitude to our customers who have been our strength since the beginning of our journey in India. This is clearly evident from the 8 Million customers who have trusted the brand and inspired us to provide them new-age smartphones at aggressive price-points so that every Indian can experience the best through their smartphones. We congratulate the winners and are thankful to each and every fan who participated in the contest. We will continue to add joy to the lives of our customers and we cannot wait to bring in a lot more excitement this year.”

TECNO India portfolio now consists of three distinct product propositions: Bestseller ‘SPARK’ series, designed and developed keeping in mind the aspirations of young India who are looking for valuable smartphone experience in 6-10k segment; ‘CAMON’, the popular camera-centric series with outstanding camera features targeting the mid-to-premium segment; ‘POVA’ that offers more powerful smartphone experience that meets the needs of multi-taskers, gaming enthusiasts among others, all within the 8-12K segment.

