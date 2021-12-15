Bogra Day Commemorated At Suratgarh Military Station As Part Of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations

Jaipur : 63 Cavalry celebrated 50th anniversary of its Battle Honour Day ‘Bogra’ today. Raised in 1957, only 13 years old, the Regiment proved its mettle during Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 leading the advance of Indian Divisions from all four cardinal directions Kearning the Battle Honour of ‘Bogra’ and Theatre Honour of ‘East Pakistan’.

During Op CACTUS LILY, 63 Cavalry, the only Armoured Regiment with T-55 tanks in Eastern Theatre played a pivotal role as part of two Thrust Lines under 20 Mountain Division and 9 Mountain Division while concurrently, 5 (Independent) Armoured Squadron (63 Cavalry) operated from East, operating in three Thrust Lines under 57 Mountain Division and 8 Mountain Division. Attacking enemy from all sides, the sobriquet of The Ghost Regiment was given to the Regiment by the adversary.

63 Cavalry including 5 (Independent) Armoured Squadron was reminiscent of its glorious history to be the first Armoured column to reach Dacca in 1971 War. Unforgettable contribution of each soldier was revered as they defeated the enemy on their own ground and became pride of the Indian Army. The Regiment was awarded one Vir Chakra, three Sena Medals, three Mention in Dispatches and one COAS Commendation Card which they received during the operations. The Regiment paid homage to the bravehearts in a simple yet profound ceremony and very fondly contacted maximum Veterans on this momentous occasion.