Tata Motors announces the launch of ‘Mega Safety Campaign’

Udaipur : Tata Motors today announced the launch of ‘Mega Safety Campaign’, a nationwide free safety check-up camp for its customers at650+ workshops. Commencing on 15th March, this campaign is a part of Tata Motors’ overall outreach during the National Safety Month and endeavors to provide an exclusive vehicle safety check-up to its customers. The campaign will run till31stMarch 2020.

Apart from the total safety check-up of the car, the Company will also offer a free top wash/foam wash for the vehicle, attractive discounts on labor, parts, lubricants, accessories and value added services. To raise awareness amongstcustomers, Tata Motors will also be conducting workshops on tips for safe driving and vehicle maintenance. This will be in addition to the road safety activities organized in conjunction with local RTOs across cities.

According toMr. Subhajit Roy, Senior General Manager & Head Customer Care (Domestic and International Business), Tata Motors, “Customer safety has always been at the forefront of our brand. We are delighted to be conducting free safety check-up camps for our customers. Through the roll-out of this camp, we aim to ensure the overall safety of our customers and raise awareness regarding safe driving and vehicle maintenance. This effort is in alignment with the constantly evolving safety norms and seeks to equipour customers with the best safety practices.”

Furthering itself in the service sphere, Tata Motors also announced the launch of the latest version of the Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC) app. The app now is much faster and comes with a 24X7 breakdown assistance support on home screen which shares the breakdown location directly with the TML call centre at a click for locating customer location and providing help.

The service checks in the mentioned duration will coverthe check-up of Engine, Clutch, Transmission, Brakes, Steering, Suspension, Wheels &Tyres, Lights, ORVM, IRVM , Horn, AC, Seat, Seatbelts and Door Locks, etc. to ensure complete safety of the vehicle & customer.

To get your car checked up and to avail the offers, please contact your nearest Tata Motors Authorized Workshop. To locate the nearest workshop, please download the latest version Tata Motors Service Connect (TMSC) app or visit https://cars.tatamotors.com/service